Man stabbed in eye in west Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the eye by three people, including a minor, in the western part of the national capital, an official said here on Friday.



Of the three accused, the police have arrested two people, identified as Anuj, a resident of Nilothi and one minor.



According to the official, the incident came to light after they received information from Guru Gobind Singh Hospital regarding a stab injury on a man identified as Bablu, a resident of Tagore Garden, near Kukeraja Hospital Jhuggi.



"During local enquiry, it was found that victim had misbehaved with the wife of the accused and there was enmity between them which led to the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District) Urvija Goel said.



As the scuffle broke out between the accused and the victim, one of the accused stabbed Anuj on his right eye with a poker. The police have registered an FIR for attempt to murder against the accused.The two who were arrested by the police, were first thrashed and apprehended by the public where the incident took place.



The third accused, who was also involved in the said crime, fled from the spot. The official said his identity has been revealed as Sohan Thakur, 30, a resident of Tagore Garden, near Kukeraja Hospital Jhuggi. "Further probe is on," the police added.



--IANS

uj/shb/