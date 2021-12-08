Man passing himself as IB officer held in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna, Dec 8 (IANS) A person posing as an IPS officer in the Intelligence Bureau was arrested in Bihar's Begusarai district on Wednesday, police said.



The accused was identified as Alok Ranawat, a native of Maheshkhunt block in Khagaria district.



Involved in illegal possession of a house belonging to an engineer in Begusarai, he was also accused of various fraudulent activities and duped a number of people on the cover of being an Superintendent of Police in the IB.



"We had information about the activities of that person but he was not identified by police. On Tuesday night, we received a tip-off about that person is staying in a rented house in Nagdah area of Begusarai. Accordingly, we conducted a raid and arrested him," Shingaul SHO Deepak Kumar said.



"We have recovered two fake identity cards from his possession," he said.



"During brief interrogation, he confessed that he used to influence Circle officers, SHOs and block officers posing as an SP, IB to execute works and take money from them. He was also involved in fraud as well," Kumar added.



--IANS

