Man lodges fake robbery complaint after losing money on betting app

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for filing a fake robbery complaint and misusing the state machinery for his personal benefit, an official said here on Wednesday. The accused man, identified as Arjun Kumar Kesri, 26, was arrested for fabricating a story to cover up a loss in an online cricket betting application



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West District) Gaurav Sharma said the accused had lodged a complaint on January 10 stating that he was robbed of Rs 3.14 lakh by two persons. After this, the police reached the house of the accused (complainant at that time) who narrated a concocted story.



He said on Monday around 1 p.m. he had taken Rs 80,000 in cash from his friends and then he took some more cash from his home and took the total Rs 3,14,000 in his scooty and went to Karol Bagh from Kapashera for purchasing mobile.



"When the accused reached near Farm No. 14, Kapashera Estate, two boys standing in the way hit him near a blind turn, as a result of which he fell down. They gave him some drug and made him unconscious. Thereafter, he was made to sit between the rider and pillion on his own scooty after being blindfolded with a scarf. After this, he was made to roam around three to four hours along with them and then he found himself in the abandoned remote jungle of Rajokari village, Delhi. Then they handed over the key of the scooty to him and asked him to open the boot of the scooty. In order to save his cash from the accused, he threw the key in the bushes of the jungle. On this they hit him with their fists and then escaped with the cash kept inside the scooty, leaving him and the scooty behind," the accused complainant told the police.



Thereafter the police recorded his statement and a case was registered and investigation taken up.



During interrogation of the complainant, suspicions arose about his statement as he was changing his version on the basis of police questions and failed to give the complete chain of events. The analysis of the CCTV footage and call detail records further pointed the needle of suspicion towards the complainant himself. During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed that he had concocted the whole story and that he was neither robbed nor abducted or intoxicated as earlier stated by him in the FIR.



The cash was profit from the joint business of mobile handset sales with his brothers and to cover his loss in online cricket betting, he had paid Rs 3.14 lakhs to one Kapil and cleared the debts incurred by him due to the online betting. The whole act was done with a view to explain to his brothers about the loss of money.



The police have initiated legal proceedings against the complainant-accused.



