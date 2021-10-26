Man kills 2 kids, hangs self in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) Following a dispute with his wife, a man allegedly killed his minor son and daughter and later committed suicide in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a police official said on Tuesday.



The deceased has been identified as Dipak Rai, who hails from Bhelwa village. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan and his two children -- Priyanshu and Vani -- lying dead on the bed.



The deceased has left a suicide note and recorded a video message on his mobile phone wherein he cited the reason behind taking the extreme step.



Dipak's relations soured with his wife as the latter reportedly had illicit relation with a man in her own village. He visited the Kamtaul village in Darbhanga district after his wife and her family members called him to settle the matter.



"When I reached my wife's house in Kamtaul village in Darbhanga district, she and her family members humiliated me before the local police officials. They asked me to send our children to her custody," Dipak said in the video clip and the suicide note.



"I returned home to Bhelwa village on Monday evening. After having dinner, the children went to sleep. I have suffocated them using a pillow and will hang myself from a ceiling fan," he added in his suicide note.



"I have sour relations with my wife. She has an illicit relationship with another person of her village in Darbhanga. She is responsible for forcing me to take the extreme step," Dipak said.



"The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when Dipak did not come out of his house. His neighbours enquired about it and informed us. We reached the spot and broke the door open in presence of the local people. We saw three bodies in a single room. Two children were lying on the bed and Dipak was hanging from a ceiling fan," said an official of Gaighat police station who is an investigating officer in the case.



"We have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Further action has been initiated on the basis of a suicide note and a dying video statement of the deceased," he added.



--IANS

