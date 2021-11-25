Man killed, father attacked over DJ dispute at wedding

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25 (IANS) A 30-year-old man was killed and his father, 50, was critically injured when they were attacked at a marriage function in the Kasmapur village in Ballia district over a dispute of playing music on DJ.



Khejuri Station officer Akhilesh Kumar said, "The deceased, Santosh, and his father, Mitthu Ram, were rushed to the district hospital with grave injuries. Doctors declared Santosh as brought dead while Mitthu Ram is under treatment. An FIR against six identified and several unidentified persons has been lodged in this connection. The police have detained five persons."



According to reports, during the wedding of the daughter of Mitthu Ram's neighbour Birbal Ram, women dancers were performing when a dispute arose over the choice of songs being played by the DJ between the local guests and the groom's friends.



As the situation worsened, Santosh was attacked. On seeing him in trouble, Santosh's father tried to intervene but he was brutally beaten up.



The police are scanning video footage to identify the accused persons.



--IANS

amita/dpb