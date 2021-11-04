Man in J&K's Anantnag alleges wife ran away with cash, jewellery

Srinagar, Nov 4 (IANS) A man in J&K's Anantnag district alleged on Thursday that his wife has run away with all the cash and jewellery.



Ashiq Hussain of Larnoo area in Anantnag has lodged a complaint with the police saying that his wife has run away from her in-laws' house with cash and jewellery.



In his complaint, he said that he was married to a woman belonging to Batote area of Ramban district of Jammu division on August 17-18 this year.



He said since October 31, his wife had been missing and after he checked his belongings, he found that she had run away with cash amounting to Rs 40,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh.



