Man held with gold worth Rs 1.36 crore at Hyderabad airport

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Customs officials on Sunday said that they found a gold chain and a gold plate worth Rs 1.36 crore from a passenger at the Hyderabad airport.



A senior customs official said that the passenger had come from Dubai.



"He arrived at the Hyderabad Airport from Dubai. On suspicion we checked his baggage. We found he was carrying a 24 carat Gold chain. He was hiding 2.715 kgs of gold chains and gold paste worth Rs 1.36 crore inside the baggage. When we asked him about the gold, he could not give any satisfactory answer. He also failed to produce any documents regarding the sale and purchase of gold," said the custom official.



The official said that his name was identified as Nawaz Pasha, an Indian National. The official said that he was detected by them on January 21.



A case has been lodged against him by the custom officials and the concerned department were duly informed. The man was first taken to a nearby government hospital for the medical examination and getting his Covid report. After that he was produced before the concerned court, which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.



The concerned authorities have also seized his passport. His criminal background was also checked by the department.



