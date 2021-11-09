Man held in Punjab for possessing 55 kg opium

Chandigarh, Nov 9 (IANS) Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 55 kg opium from his possession during a special checking near Kartarpur town in Jalandhar.



The arrested man has been identified as Yudhvir Singh of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. He was a proclaimed offender and wanted in various NDPS cases. The police also recovered a high-end car from the accused.



Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said under an ongoing drive against drugs, the CIA Wing of the Jalandhar rural Police had set up a check point on the Kartarpur-Kishanpura road.



During checking, the police stopped the car being driven by Yudhvir and recovered 55 kg opium from his possession.



Yudhvir's accomplice, Palwinder Singh, managed to flee from the spot, he added.



--IANS

vg/shb/