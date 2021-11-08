Man held for sexually abusing 3 infants in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) A man has been arrested for sexually abusing three infants and killing one of them, the police said on Monday.



Acting on complaints lodged by the family members of a three-year-old and a five-year-old girl, Gandhinagar police formed 12 teams to nab the culprit.



Based on surveillance and CCTV footages from the surrounding areas, the police identified the suspect and nabbed him. The arrested person has been identified as Vijay Popatji Thakor, a resident of Rancharda village in Kalol.



During investigation, the accused broke down and confessed to have committed the crime.



Thakor also told the police that he had killed one of the three victims and threw her body near a canal. On reaching the said place, the police found the body and sent it for post-mortem.



The post-mortem findings revealed that the accused had sexually abused her, damaged her private parts and then strangulated the child to death.



Talking to media, Abhay Chudasama, Range IG, said, "The accused has also admitted to have committed a similar crime around 10 days ago with a seven-year-old. All the victims are from the Santej canal area, where migrant labourers dwell in shanties. The accused had lured the five-year-old girl on the pretext of buying her new clothes. The three-year-old victim, whom he later killed, was picked up at midnight when she was sleeping in the open.



"The accused is a married person and father to a six-year-old girl. We believe that he is psychologically imbalanced and is addicted to porn and liquor. We are still investigating if there are other crimes that he might have committed. We have obtained three-day police remand from the court till November 11."



The Gandhinagar police have registered two cases against Thakor under the relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO Act.



"Ten days ago, he admitted to have snatched away the cellphone of a seven-year-old girl who ran after him and he took her away to satisfy his perverted desire. We are very serious about such crimes and will ensure maximum punishment for the offender," Chudasama said.



--IANS

