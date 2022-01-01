Man held for posting pvt pics of Delhi girl on social media

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested a man for allegedly posting private pictures of a girl on social media and blackmailing her for the same.



The accused, identified as Rajesh Singh Suman, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested under sections 354D (stalking), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.



According to an official, a complaint was received at Dwarka South police station in which a girl levelled allegations against the accused Rajesh for stalking, blackmailing and threatening her. She alleged that she came in contact with the accused through a matrimonial website and also met him a couple of times.



The complainant informed that she had shared her personal photographs with the accused. The marriage proposal was somehow later cancelled after which the accused started blackmailing and threatening the complainant to post her private photos on social platforms and share her photographs with multiple acquaintances.



She further alleged that the accused made her fake Facebook and Instagram accounts in which he was posting her pictures.



Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the accused from Aligarh. During interrogation, the accused disclosed to have committed a number of such offences with various victims and the same were being analysed from his mobile phone data. "Further probe is still on," the official added.



