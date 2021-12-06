Man held for killing a youth for harassing his daughter in K'taka

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have arrested a man on charges of hacking a youth to death, for harassing his daughter in Bengaluru, police sources said on Monday.



According to V.V. Puram police, the accused has been identified as V. Narayana (39), a resident of Vinoba Nagar near Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru, and the deceased youth was identified as Nivesh Kumar from Tamil Nadu, the police said.



19-year-old Nivesh Kumar had come to Bengaluru in search of a job and was staying at his uncle's place in Vinobanagar. The incident took place on November 27. The accused Narayana had allegedly seen Nivesh arguing with his daughter at 11.30 p.m. at his residence.



After losing cool, Narayana assaulted him with a wooden stick. Later, during the wee hours after finding Nivesh still near his house bleeding, he took him to the Victoria hospital in an autorickshaw. The accused went away after dropping him to the hospital.



Nivesh, who walked into the hospital with severe bleeding, succumbed to injuries on the morning of November 28. Since his whereabouts were not known, the hospital authorities contacted the police.



Meanwhile, it was found that Nivesh's uncle had lodged a missing complaint with the police. The police summoned him and the body was identified. The preliminary inquiries suggested that Nivesh had a crush on Narayana's daughter. When the police questioned Narayana, he confessed to the crime. The police are verifying the statements of the accused and also probing how the deceased youth got entry into the house late at night. Further investigation is on.



--IANS

