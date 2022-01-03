Man held for cheating over 100 people at Delhi airport in past 5 years

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a man for cheating over 100 people at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital for the last 4-5 years, an official said here on Monday.



The accused, identified as Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for posing as a student who missed his flight and cheating people.



According to the official, on December 19, a complaint was lodged by a man stating that when he arrived at Delhi from Baroda, one man around 25-30 years of age approached him and said that he is a student of a reputed university. The accused also showed him a ID card of the the university and told the complainant that he had missed his connecting flight to Vishakhapatnam.



The accused induced the complainant and showed him that a flight ticket to Vishakhapatnam is costing Rs 15,000 and he only had Rs 6,500 with him. He convinced the complainant to pay the remaining amount and promised to return the money once he reached his destination. The complainant paid him the amount and after a few days, the accused refused to return the money.



Based on this complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and began probing the matter.



A police team was constituted which monitored the CCTV footages of the terminals and located one suspect visiting the airport frequently.



"On December 30, the suspect was apprehended from IGI Airport T-2 when he was trying to cheat another passenger," the police said.



During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to visit different airports to cheat the passengers.



"On Twitter too, there are many complaints against him. He has been doing the same for the last 4-5 years and has cheated more than 100 passengers in this manner," the police said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), Sanjay Tyagi, said there is every possibility of other victims coming forward against the accused person.



