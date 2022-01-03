Man files fake car theft complaint in Delhi; held

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) A debt-ridden man was arrested in the national capital for lodging a fake car theft complaint to claim insurance money, an official said here on Monday.



The accused, identified as Rajesh, a resident of village Kheda Dabar, Delhi, was arrested under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code.



According to the official, Rajesh lodged a complaint stating that the incident took place on December 30, when he was going to Bhiwadi for his work by his own car. The car was snatched by three unknown boys near Raghavpura Chhawla Delhi. All the three boys came on a motorcycle and two of them snatched his car, mobile phone, cash and thereafter, they fled the spot towards Gurgaon.



Based on this complaint, the police registered a case and started probing the matter.



When the cops checked several CCTV cameras near the spot, they found that none of the cameras captured the incident which raised suspicions of the complaint being fake.



"Based on evidence obtained from CCTV footage and analysis of the call data record of the complainant, he was again interrogated and finally, he confessed to having sold his car to a scrap dealer for Rs 60,000 and he wanted to claim the insurance of the car from the insurance company," the official said.



The accused revealed that he concocted the whole story because he wanted to pay off his debt after claiming the insurance money which was more than Rs 8 lakhs.



