Man fakes own kidnapping, demands Rs 2 lakh in ransom from wife, held

Gurugram, Jan 3 (IANS) A man was arrested for allegedly faking his kidnapping and demanding a ransom worth Rs 2 lakh from his wife as he wanted to repay a debt he had taken from people, the police said.



The accused was identified as Anoop Yadav, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Gurugram. The accused decided to fake his kidnapping as he was unable to repay the debt he had taken from people.



On January 2, Deepika, the complainant, lodged a complaint at the Sector-29 police station about kidnapping of her husband Anoop Yadav from Down Town Club in Sector-29 and that the abductor has sent a WhatsApp message to her, asking her to pay Rs 2 lakh for his release.



According to the complainant, the message read -- "Anoop Yadav is in our custody, and if you want to see his face, then arrange Rs 2 lakh".



Acting swiftly, the police through technical surveillance nabbed the accused from IMT Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Monday.



During interrogation, the he disclosed that no one had abducted him.



"Yadav who is a supervisor at the club himself had sent messages to his wife on WhatsApp informing about his kidnapping and asking for the ransom. He earlier had taken debt from several people which was paid by his family," Sub-Inspector Rohtas, the investigating officer told IANS.



Action will be taken against the accused as prescribed law for misleading the police by concocting conspiracy and giving false information, he said.



