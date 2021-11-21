Man ends life after killing wife, daughter in UP

Hardoi, Nov 21 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a bullion trader killed his daughter and wife by slitting their throat and then ended his own life by suicide.



According to the information received, 32-year-old bullion trader, Anoop Sharma, first killed his 4-year-old daughter Bitto and 30-year-old wife Deepa Sharma by slitting their throats.



He then ended his life by hanging.



At the time of the incident, Anoop's father Sudhish Sharma had gone to a relative's place in Kannauj along with his wife.



When the father and mother returned home on Saturday evening, they were shocked to see the bodies of their granddaughter and daughter-in-law covered in blood and son hanging from the fan.



Superintendent of Police Hardoi, Ajay Kumar said that the bodies had been sent for post mortem. Initial investigations pointed toward domestic discord being the cause behind the incident, he added.



--IANS

amita/shs





