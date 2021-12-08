Man ends life after killing wife, 2 children in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Dec 8 (IANS) In a disturbing incident, a man on Wednesday ended his life after killing his wife and two children, leaving a death note which said he is doing this to prevent his family from getting converted to another religion.



The incident took place in Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.



The deceased are identified as Nagesh Sheriguppi, 30, his wife Vijayalakshmi, 26, daughter Sapna, 8, and son Samarth, 4. According to police, Nagesh had mixed poison in fried rice and they died after consuming it. He allegedly hanged himself at his residence.



Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said on Wednesday that the deceased lady Viayalakshmi worked at the residence of one Noor Jahan and had close connection with her. In the death note, Nagesh has mentioned that Noor Jahan was trying to convert Vijayalakshmi. The neighbours have stated that Nagesh asked Vijayalakshmi not to work there and stay back at home and assaulted her for the same reason. The relatives of the family have not come forward to lodge a complaint. The police have taken suo moto case for abetment of suicide, he explained.



Nagesh had earlier lodged a missing complaint of his wife and children. After a few days the lady came to the women's police station and stated that she was staying at her relatives' house as Nagesh harassed her. She also told police that she is willing to live with him provided he doesn't harass her any more. Nagesh had apologized and taken them back.



The police sources said that a lady has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case.



Nagesh, originally from Bilagi village in Bagalkot district, was settled in Mangaluru for many years. He worked as a driver and his wife worked as a security guard. Further investigations are on.



