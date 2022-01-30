Man dies after falling from 5th floor of Lucknow hotel

Lucknow, Jan 30 (IANS) A man fell from the fifth floor of a hotel under mysterious circumstances in the Hussainganj area and died on the spot.



The deceased, Meraz Ahmad, 50, was employed as the hotel owner's driver and had been working there for the last 30 years. He was allotted a room in the staff quarters on the fourth floor of the hotel where he lived alone.



AdditionalCP, Hazratganj, Akhilesh Singh said police are yet to ascertain if Ahmad committed suicide or fell accidentally.



Eye-witnesses said they heard a noise in the hotel compound on Saturday evening and rushed to the spot to find Ahmad lying in a pool of blood.



The hotel staff informed the police and rushed Ahmad to the SPM Civil Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



"We were informed that no one from Ahmad's family ever visited him in these 30 years. He sometimes used to take leave and visit home. His interaction with other staff members was limited. Hence, nobody was able to inform about his mental condition," said Singh.



"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and we are waiting for the family members to arrive. We will hand over the body to them. We are questioning the hotel staff and the forensic team has collected evidence from the spot," the police official added.



--IANS

