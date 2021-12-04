Man boards DTC bus, passes away in sleep

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) A man in his 50s, who had boarded a DTC bus on Saturday afternoon, dozed off, only to never wake up again.



The incident occured on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on the Dhaula Kuan-Mayur Vihar route.



"We are not sure from exactly where this person boarded the bus as he did not buy a ticket," the bus conductor told IANS, adding, "When we reached the final stop, a fellow passenger tried to wake him up but he just did not respond."



He must have passed away midway, he added.



The identity of the deceased passenger has not been disclosed by the authorities present on the site yet. The body has been taken to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for autopsy.



Further details are awaited.



