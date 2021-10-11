Man arrested for sodomising youth in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 11 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested a married man for sodomising a young man in Athani area of Belagavi district, sources said on Monday.



The arrested person has been identified as Raju Acharatti, a resident of Sankonahalli village in Athani taluk. A boy who works as a cleaner in a hotel had lodged a complaint against the accused person with Athani police.



According to police, the incident took place on October 5. The victim was waiting for a bus when the accused who came on the bike told him that he would give him a drop and took him along.



In the midway, the accused stopped his bike, dragged him in the bushes and sodomised him. He has also threatened the boy not to reveal the incident to anyone. However, the victim lodged a complaint with the police and the cops arrested the accused on Sunday.



