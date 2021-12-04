Mamata to attend event in Kathmandu pending Centre's clearance

Kolkata, Dec 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to go to Nepal for a day.



Though she has initially consented to the invitation of addressing a gathering in Kathmandu, her visit is subject to clearance from the Centre. Earlier, the Centre had turned down her proposal to visit Rome.



Banerjee recently received an invitation to address a gathering in Kathmandu on December 11. Sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed that Banerjee is interested to go to Kathmandu and has informed the organisers of the event, but she needs to get clearance from the Central government. The state government is writing to the Centre to allow her to go to Kathmandu.



Banerjee has a busy schedule ahead in December. She will go to Goa directly from Kathmandu to attend a party programme, where she is likely to stay for two days. Trinamool Congress all-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will accompany Banerjee.



On her return from Goa, Banerjee is likely to go to Shillong and then to Junglemahal. Few administrative meetings are also lined up in different districts, including North and South Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia. Sources in the party also confirmed that she would campaign for at least two of the party candidates for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections scheduled on December 19.



Recently, the Chief Minister had visited Delhi and Mumbai. In Delhi, besides meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she also met several leaders of the opposition. In Mumbai, Banerjee met industrialists, civil society members, as well as met NCP chief Sharad Pawar.



--IANS

