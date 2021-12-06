Mamata seeks land in Mumbai for cancer patients' accommodation

Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) On the lines of 'Banga Bhawan' in New Delhi, the West Bengal government wants to develop an accommodation facility for cancer patients visiting Mumbai for treatment.



During her recent visit to Mumbai, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked for a plot of land from the Mumbai government so that the state government can develop an accommodation facility for patients and their relatives visiting Mumbai for treatment.



The Chief Minister made the request during her meeting with Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackarey. Aaditya Thackarey had called on Banerjee at a south Mumbai hotel along with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.



Banerjee had said that many cancer patients visit Mumbai for treatment, especially at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Parel, but many of them don't have a place to stay. The Chief Minister said she could accommodate these needy patients if a plot of land in Mumbai is allotted to the West Bengal government.



In his weekly column 'Rok Thok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna', Raut wrote, "Mamata Banerjee's demand is not unreasonable. Odisha Bhawan and Uttar Pradesh Bhawan have already been constructed around Mumbai. West Bengal has contributed to the country's freedom struggle and social revolution. The two states share an emotional bonding, which must be sustained."



While land parcels in Mumbai are hard to find and are very expensive, several state governments have constructed bhavan's in Navi Mumbai.



Apart from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya and Assam governments have also constructed bhawans. Assam was the first state to build its bhawan in Mumbai.



--IANS

sbg/arm