Mamata likely to visit rain-battered North Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) In the midst of heavy rains and floods in several districts of North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to make a four-day trip to Siliguri to hold an administrative meeting and take stock of the on-ground situation in the flood-hit districts.



Though there has been no official communication about her visit to North Bengal yet, sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Banerjee is likely to go to Siliguri on October 24 and return to Kolkata on October 28.



The Chief Minister had decided to go to North Bengal in the first week of September, but she had to cancel her tour because of the by-election in Bhawanipur where she was a candidate.



As per sources in the CMO, on October 24 Banerjee would hold a meeting with the Darjeeling district administration officials where apart from the flood situation, issues related to development will also be discussed. She will also hold administrative meetings with the officials of the other districts of the area at the North Bengal state secretariat, 'Uttar Kanya', on October 25 and 26.



Sources also confirmed that Banerjee is likely to go to Goa just after her return from North Bengal. In Goa, Trinamool Congress is trying to expand its organisation before the Assembly polls scheduled in 2022. Several top-level leaders of the party are present in the coastal state.



The Chief Minister is likely to address rallies in Goa and speak with the state party leadership there.



--IANS

sbg/arm