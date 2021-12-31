Mamata drubs the BJP by scoring 213 seats

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) We at IANS-CVoter tracked Issues That Dominated India in 2021 and found ourselves both exhilarated and depressed while singling out the set of numbers that highlighted our ups and down in the last one year. We bring to you 12 stories that are in a way interlinked and yet completely different. They do define the best and worst of 2021.



In the IANS-CVoter Tracker, 54 per cent voters in West Bengal wanted Mamata Banerjee to remain the Chief Minister and that resulted in 213 seats won by Trinamool Congress in the 2021 Assembly elections, handing a humiliating defeat to the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



This not only shows that the "Khela Hobey" Queen is invincible in her home turf, but that strong regional leaders can challenge and vanquish the BJP, at least in the Assembly elections. Her snub to the Congress shows a mirror to the Gandhi dynasty that resulted in zero seats for the grand old party and the Left Front.



Elections were held in five states, including crucial ones in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. But somehow, public and media attention was largely focused on West Bengal. That is because the BJP supporters were convinced that after a strong performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where it captured about 40 per cent of the votes, the eastern bastion was ready to fall.



That was not to be, though Trinamool import and one time confidante of Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari did defeat her. Besides, the humiliation apart, the BJP did make spectacular gains from virtually nothing to 77 seats and the main opposition in the state.



But there can be no doubt that the number 213 will haunt the top brass of the BJP for a long time. At the moment, Mamata Banerjee's challenge to Narendra Modi at the national level looks laughable. But then, stranger things have happened in politics.



