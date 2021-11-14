Mamata Banerjee shouldn't bring culture of violence in state: Goa CM

By Shashi Bhushan

Panjim, Nov 14 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee is welcomed to contest the 2022 Assembly polls in the coastal state, but she should not bring the culture of post-poll violence.





Talking about Benerjee's announcement to contest the forthcoming polls in Goa, Sawant told IANS in an exclusive interview that what happened in West Bengal after the state Assembly polls held earlier this year is well known to everyone.



In Goa, elections are held peacefully and the culture of violence is not part of the coastal state, he said.



Also taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Sawant said that the Delhi Chief Minister frequently visits Goa to escape the polluted environment of the national capital.



Sawant said that the BJP government in Goa is fully prepared for the February 2022 polls and claimed that despite facing a severe financial crunch due to the Covid pandemic, the party has not stopped any social welfare schemes but started additional ones to help the people.



Excerpts of the interview



Q: How are the preparations for the 2022 polls going?



Sawant: The Goa Assembly polls will be held in February 2022 along with four other states. We are fully prepared at the both the government and organisation levels. At the government front, we have done all preparation, all departments are ready with their schemes and ensuring effective implementation of the existing ones. Several new programmes and schemes are lined up for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of the country's independence and 'Goa@60' to celebrate the state's 60th liberation anniversary from the Portuguese rule.



During several programmes, we are interacting with people and telling them about the several social welfare schemes of the government and other works in all sectors and for all sections of society.



The BJP organisation is also prepared for the polls and teams at ground have been set up at constituency level.



Q: In your opinion, why should the people elect the BJP government for a third time?



Sawant: In the last two and half years of my term, I ensured good administration and it was visible while managing the Covid pandemic, Cyclone Tauktae, floods in the state. In this difficult time despite facing a severe financial crunch, no social sector schemes were stopped and my government started additional new schemes. Funds were made available and also ensured benefits must reach to beneficiaries on time.



Through the ‘Swayampurna Goa' and ‘Sarkar Tumchya Daari' (government at doorstep) schemes, we are reaching out to the people and we also started several schemes like ‘Laadli Laxmi Scheme', ‘Griha Aadhar Scheme'.



Q: What about the other political parties that have announced their intention to contest next year's state polls?



Sawant: There are many local parties in the state and more are coming to contest the Assembly polls. Everyone likes Goa and we welcome them. Goa is a tourist destination and they are coming for political tourism and nothing else. We believe in the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God).



Q: Mamata Banerjee has also announced her intention to contest next year's Goa assembly polls



Sawant: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's is welcomed to contest assembly polls and I say she must contest it strongly. In democracy everyone has the right to contest the election and I already said Goa is a tourist state and believes in ‘Atithi Devo Bhava', we welcome Mamata Banerjee and her workers.



But she must maintain and respect the culture of Goa and should not bring the culture of West Bengal



Q: What do you mean by ‘Culture of West Bengal'?



Sawant: Everyone in the country knows what happened in West Bengal after assembly polls. People were assaulted and attacked, killed and raped by the workers of the ruling party. Everyone knows about it and I am talking about this culture of West Bengal, she should not bring this culture to Goa as elections are here held peacefully and no case of post poll violence or rioting has ever been reported ever.



Q: Arvind Kejriwal announcing freebies to woo voters, what would you say about it?



Sawant: In his every visit to Goa, Kejriwal is making new promises as he realises he is not coming to power and there will be no obligation to fulfil the promises. Instead of making false promises, Kejriwal must focus on making Delhi better and pollution free. Due to severe pollution and realising Goa's air and water is clean, Kejriwal frequently visits the state. He comes, rests and goes back.



For us it is ‘Atithi Devo Bhava' and he and his workers helping our tourism industry and I welcome all of them on their political tourism.



Q: Kejriwal is saying that Congress is 'B' of BJP. What would you say to this?



Sawant: Kejriwal says that Congress is our B-team and Congress says that he is our B-team. First of all they must decide among them who is our B-team and then tell me about it also. We are contesting elections on our own strength and work.



Q: Do you think a split in opposition votes will benefit the BJP in Goa?



Sawant: It is not true, the situation is different and it depends from constituency to constituency. But we are seeking re-election on work in my two and half hour tenure and in the last 10 year under the BJP. Since 2014, the pace of development has accelerated in Goa with a double engine government. We believe in the politics of development and seek votes for development.



Q: Do you think price rise will have an impact in Assembly polls?



Sawant: I don't think so as bypolls have different reasons and price rise is an issue we have lost in all the states where by-polls were held. Both people's income and price have both increased but due to the financial crunch due to Covid they are facing some difficulties.



The Union government helped people by reducing excise duty of petrol and diesel and the BJP ruled states including Goa followed by reducing VAT.



So I don't think price rise is the only reason but there are many other local issues which have contributed to the defeat of our candidate in Himachal. I think the state unit will take corrective steps by reviewing the reasons for defeat.



Q: AAP announced mining activist Puti Gaonkar as your rival candidate from the Sanquelim constituency. How do you see this challenge?



Sawant: I don't see it as a challenge. In elections someone will contest against me. It is also not possible that no one will contest against me. I have faith in my people and I have been representing the constituency for the last 10 years. While working for Goa, I am also working for my constituency.



