Mamata Banerjee congratulates farmers on their victory

Kolkata Nov 19 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated the farmers on their huge victory.



Taking to Twitter, she said: "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is your victory...



"My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight."



Not only Banerjee, but MP and senior Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy said: "This is a victory for the farmers. The BJP government has decided to repeal these draconian laws because they understand that they will lose in the Assembly elections scheduled next year".



Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha Member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the "Modi government has understood that they have lost the support of the people and they will be defeated in the Assembly polls in the five states scheduled next year".



"They were afraid after the farmers threatened to go to the parliament in the next session starting from November 29."



CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said: "I am happy, very happy because the decision to repeal the three farm laws shows that there is no alternative to the people's movement. It shows that in democracy people speak the last word. We are happy because we were also part of this movement. Farmer leader Hannan Mollah has been with the farmers fighting for their cause. Like Narendra Modi, it is time for Mamata Banerjee to realise that however autocratic he or she might be, nothing is more powerful than the common people and all will have to bow down infront of them."



--IANS

sbg/ksk/







