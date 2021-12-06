Maldives receives compensation for reef damaged by cargo ship

Male, Dec 6 (IANS) The Maldives has received $10 million as compensation from a company whose ship ran aground on the Rasfari reef in Kaafu Atoll in August, local media reported on Monday.



The Panama-flagged cargo ship, MV Navios Amaryllis, ran aground on the Rasfari reef on August 19 while travelling from India to South Africa, reports Xinhua news agency.



Investigations by the Environment Protection Agency revealed that the ship ran aground because its engine had been shut off due to overheating and further due to negligence by the captain.



The fine of $10 million was deposited by the shipowner into an account of the Maldives Monetary Authority, the country's central bank.



The ship, which was detained in the country following the incident, has been allowed to leave after damages were paid by the owner.



