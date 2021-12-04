Malaysia reports 5,551 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 4 (IANS) Malaysia reported another 5,551 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,649,578, according to the health ministry.



Some 23 of the new cases are imported, with 5,528 being local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released on the ministry.



Another 17 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,538.



About 5,301 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,556,554.



There are some 62,486 active cases, 499 are being held in intensive care units and 269 of those are in need of assisted breathing.



The country administered a total of 125,927 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, and some 79.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 77.9 per cent have been fully vaccinated.



