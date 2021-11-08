Malaysia reports 4,343 new Covid-19 infections, 35 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 8 (IANS) Malaysia reported another 4,343 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national total to 2,506,309, according to the Health Ministry.



Some nine of the new cases are imported, with 4,334 being local transmissions, data released on the Ministry's website showed.



Another 35 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,291, Xinhua news agency reported.



About 5,190 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,412,395.



There are some 64,623 active cases, among which 554 are being held in intensive care units and 272 of those are in need of assisted breathing.



The country reported 38,027 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 78.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.2 per cent have been fully vaccinated.



--IANS

