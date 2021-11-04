Malaika Arora to be chief guest at Queen of World India launch event

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The Queen of the World pageant celebrates glamour, confidence, and beauty. The event, which is set to be held in January 2022 in the USA, also promotes diversity and inclusion as it provides a platform to break the stereotypes of conventional age restrictions in the space of pageants.



The organisers have roped in Bollywood diva Malaika Arora as their chief guest for the India launch event.



Talking about the event, Malaika says, "'I am extremely excited to be associated with the pageant and while I know it is quite a daunting task for all the ladies, I also know that the women of today are confident and that is something that always sets them apart. I am looking forward to knowing more about the delegates from India and I am sure that everyone will put their best foot forward."



