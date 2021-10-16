Mainly clear skies in Delhi, light rain predicted for next 3 days: IMD

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a clear sky on Saturday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night for the next three days.



The Department also predicted that the rain for the next three days will bring down the temperature in the capital and pave way for winter chills.



The precipitation will also improve Delhi's air quality.



The Department has also issued a yellow alert for Sunday and Monday with the possibility of light rain at some places on Saturday.



It has pegged the maximum temperature for the day at 34 degrees Celsius and minimum at 20 degrees Celsius for the day. The relative humidity has been recorded at 82 per cent.



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR),the Air Quality Index (AQI) is 'poor' in the national capital. It has forecasted a moderate advisory for the level of PM 10 pollutants at 238 and, poor for PM 2.5 at 112.



According to the National Air Quality Index of Central Pollution Control Board data of 10 a.m., the AQI at Anand Vihar stands at 306, meaning 'very poor', that of ITO is at 226 - 'poor'. 198 i.e. moderate at RK Puram.



--IANS

rdk/sks/ksk/