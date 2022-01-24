Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, Remya Nambeesan to star in 'Ratham'

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actresses Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan will play important roles in director C.S. Amudhan's investigative thriller 'Ratham', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead.



On Sunday, the makers of the film had announced the film's title as 'Ratham', which when translated means blood.



The team had during an interaction with fans on Twitter's Spaces, said that they would announce the names of the heroines in the film on Monday.



As promised, the team disclosed the names of all three heroines. However, they did not specify who would play the romantic interest of actor Vijay Antony in the film.



"The film would talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time," director C.S. Amudhan had disclosed during the interaction on Spaces.



"It is strange that nobody has noticed it and made a film on it so far," Amudhan had added.



The team has planned its second schedule in Kolkata from February 1 for a period of 15 days.



