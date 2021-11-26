Maha's MGL hikes gas prices for 3rd time in six weeks

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) For the third time in barely six weeks, the Mahanagar Gas Ltd has hiked the prices of CNG and PNG with effect from Friday midnight (November 26/27), an official said.



The basic prices of CNG is increased by Rs 3.06/kg and domestic PNG by Rs 2.26/SCM for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region



Accordingly, the revised all-inclusive prices of CNG used by vehicles will go up from Rs 57.54/kg to Rs 61.50/kg, and the home use PNG shall be Rs 36.50/SCM, in a single slab.



The fresh hike - in just six weeks after October 14 - will hit the budgets of around 1.60 million PNG consumers and over 800,000 CNG customers using gas-powered vehicles.



--IANS

qn/vd