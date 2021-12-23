Maha records highest spike of 23 Omicron cases, tally zooms to 88

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Alarm bells sounded as Maharashtra recorded the highest spike of Omicron cases (23), so far, taking the state's tally to 88, besides an increase in Covid-19 infections, health officials said on Thursday.



Of the new cases, 18 are fully vaccinated, one not inoculated and four are minors, and comprise 13 from Pune, five from Mumbai, 2 each from Thane and Osmanabad, and one from Nagpur.



Among the new cases, 16 had a travel history, including 6 to UAE, 4 to Europe, 2 each to Ghana and South Africa, besides one each to Singapore and Tanzania, while the other 7 are the close contacts of these Omicron infectees.



While 17 patients are asymptomatic, 6 have exhibited mild symptoms and they span the age group from below 18 to 60-plus.



Intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur - is currently underway since December 1.



A total of 22,859 travellers have landed here from the "high risk" countries of which 117 have tested positive and 39 from other countries, with all their reports sent for genomic sequencing to confirm if they are afflicted by Omicron.



Besides, 670 samples from field surveys conducted since November 1 have been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 124 awaited, said Health Department officials.



The current spread of Omicron is extensive in the state, with 35 cases each in Mumbai and Pune, five each in Osmanabad and Thane, three in Satara, two in Nagpur, and one each in Palghar, Latur, and Buldhana.



--IANS

