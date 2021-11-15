Maha MLC bypolls: Congress fields Pradnya Rajeev Satav

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) The Congress has nominated Dr. Pradnya Satav -- the widow of the late MP Rajeev Satav as the party candidate for the upcoming by-elections for a single seat to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, an official said here on Monday.



A medico, Dr. Pradnya Satav is an OBC face of the party, and had missed the race for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in September, but is now being fielded for the MLC by-elections.



The MLC bypolls will be held on November 29 for which the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated its Aurangabad city president Sanjay Kinekar, and the tenure of the seat going for the by-elections will be till July 2024.



The indirect elections shall be held with the legislators casting their votes. Since the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi has a majority in the House, Dr. Pradnya Satav is likely to have a smooth sailing.





--IANS

