Maha 'honour killing': Youth chops sister's head, parades in locality

Aurangabad, Dec 6 (IANS) In a shocking case of 'honour killing', the Maharashtra Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth and his mother for allegedly hacking off his elder sister's head with a sickle, clicking selfies and sharing it with friends, officials said here on Monday.



The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the Goygaon village in Vaijapur tehsil of Aurangabad and hours after the gruesome murder, the accused Sanket S. Mote, 18, along with his mother Shobha S. Mote, 40, surrendered to the police and confessed their crime.



The Goygaon Police Patil (PP) Suryakant R. Mote who is part of the probe team, said preliminary investigations indicate a case of 'honour killing' as the accused and his mother were enraged after the daughter Kirti, 19, and her boyfriend Ajay S. Thore, both living in the same village, eloped on June 21.



A few days ago, the couple returned to the village after getting married at Alandi, Pune, some six months ago, and some unconfirmed reports suggested she was pregnant.



Upon learning of their return, the mother-son duo went to meet the girl at her husband's home, hinted at a rapprochement, following which she went to the kitchen to prepare tea and snacks for them.



The mother-son followed her to the kitchen, where Shobha Mote grabbed her legs, while her son Sanket whipped out a sickle and beheaded her.



--IANS

qn/ksk/









