Maha Guv confers 'Mother Teresa Memorial Award' 2021 on enviros

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday conferred the 'Mother Teresa Memorial Awards' for Social Change to various environmentalists presented by the Harmony Foundation, officials said.



The awardees this year included Tulsi Gowda from Karnataka, Paani Foundation Mumbai, Subhajit Mukherjee of Mission Green Mumbai and Aadya Joshi of the Right Green initiative.



The others who were felicitated virtually are organisations and individuals like WeForest, Plastic Pollution Coalition, Mission Munich, Dr. A. P. Joshi, Jamuna Tudu, Vidyut Mohan, Vinisha Umashankar and Ridhima Pandey, said Harmony Foundation Chairman, Abraham Mathai.



--IANS

