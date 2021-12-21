Maha: Gadchiroli shivers at 7.4 degrees Celsius, Nagpur 7.6

Nagpur, Dec 21 (IANS) The entire Vidarbha region of Maharashtra was reeling under severe cold with Gadchiroli seeing a dip in temperature to 7.4 degrees Celsius and Nagpur to 7.6 degrees on Tuesday.



Mineral rich Gadchiroli, also known as the Maoist-infested district, had recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius on Monday and Nagpur was at 7.8 degrees Celsius.



The Regional Meteorological Office said Amaravati in Western Vidarbha with 7.7 degrees and adjoining Wardha district with 8.2 degrees were also under cold wave conditions.



Gondia with 8.4 degrees was slightly better while Chandrapur was at 9.2 degrees Celsius.



Akola was at 11 degrees and Yavatmal, which had 12.5 degrees on Monday, recorded 9 degrees Celsius.



Though there was considerable drop in temperatures, as the day progressed bright sunshine brought the much needed relief to the people in the region.





--IANS

joseph/dpb