Maha: CBI nabs armymen, IAF official in Pune for graft

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has nabbed two army havaldars and an Indian Air Force civilian official, all based in Pune, in separate cases of alleged corruption, officials said on Wednesday.



According to a complaint lodged with the CBI, the two army officials of the Southern Command in Pune had informed the complainant that he was selected for the post of MTS in the examination conducted by the Army Ordnance Corps, Pune.



The complainant even received a call letter asking him to join the Ordnance Factory, Wardha, by November 19.



Under the pretext of carrying out his early joining formalities, the accused duo -- Susant Nahak and Naveen -- took away the original call letter from the complainant and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh for its return.



They finally agreed for an amount of Rs 50,000, of which Rs 30,000 was transferred through PhonePay to the account of one of the accused.



Later, they came to the complainant seeking the remaining of Rs 20,000, but in the process walked into the trap laid by the CBI.



In the second case, the CBI nabbed a civilian officer, Suryakant Sangale, of IAF, Pune, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 and accepting Rs 4,000 as the first instalment from a complainant in return for his transfer to another location.



Later, the CBI raided the premises of the three accused and collected other incriminating evidence and documents.



A special CBI court remanded army havaldars Nahak and Naveen to 5-day and IAF official Sangale to 2-day CBI custody. Further investigations are underway.



--IANS

qn/arm