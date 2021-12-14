Maha: BJP bags Akola, Nagpur MLC elections

Nagpur/Akola (Maharashtra), Dec 14 (IANS) On anticipated lines, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party bagged the Local Authority constituency polls in Akola and Nagpur seats, an official said here on Tuesday.



The BJP candidates Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Vasant Khandelwal emerged winners in Nagpur and Akola respectively in the elections held last Friday.



Khandelwal trounced his main rival, Maha Vikas Aghadi supported Shiv Sena nominee Gopikisan Bajoria in Akola.



In Nagpur, Bawankule romped home after defeating his nearest rival, MVA supported independent candidate Mangesh Deshmukh, after the Congress dumped its official nominee Dr. Ravindra Bhoyar at the last minute.



Besides, the BJP and Sena bagged one seat each in Mumbai, BJP also netted Dhule seat and Congress secured Kolhapur, all four unopposed owing to local-level political understandings in the biennial polls.



