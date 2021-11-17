Magician Muthukad calls it a day, to work for physically challenged kids

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) One of Kerala's popular figures, internationally reputed magician Gopinath Muthukad, on Wednesday called time on his professional career.



"Henceforth, I will not hold any commercial magic shows. To organise a commercial magic show, one needs a lot of time and now that my priorities have changed, I want to work for the upliftment of physically challenged kids," said the 57-year-old magician.



"Now my dream is to work for the innocent kids. I want to set up a university for them, which is my ultimate dream. I also wish to set up a sports complex and a skill centre," added Muthukad.



In a professional career spanning over four decades, Muthukad has won numerous accolades, which include the International Merlin Award instituted by the International Magicians' Society.



He is the first Keralite to be honoured as the Celebrity Supporter by the UNICEF for promoting child rights in Kerala.



In 1995, he became the first magician in the world to perform an escape act in a style similar to magic leged Harry Houdini's act of 1904.



In his long career, he has staged over 8,000 shows across the world. He has also opened a Magic Academy in the state capital for the upliftment and promotion of magic to fight against all kinds of irrational beliefs, superstitions, violence and other evil practices existing in the society.



