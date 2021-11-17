Madras HC Chief Justice leaves for Meghalaya to assume charge

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) Madras High Court Chief Justice, Sanjib Banerjee left for Meghalaya on Wednesday to assume charge as the Chief Justice of that state.



The central government had issued a notification on November 15 transferring the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to Meghalaya.



The Supreme Court collegium had on September 16 recommended his transfer to Meghalaya. There were protests from several corners including Madras Bar Association and Madras High Court Advocates Association against the transfer of Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya High Court.



The advocate associations and 31 designated councils of the Madras High court had sent petitions to the Supreme Court collegium that Justice Sanjib Banerjee had joined the Madras High Court only on January 4, 2021 and that he had served only for ten months.



Justice Sanjib Banerjee was elevated to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court while he was serving his parent Calcutta High Court.



Justice Sanjib Banerjee did his law course at the University of Calcutta and got enrolled as an advocate on November 21, 1990. He was a practicing advocate at Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court of India and also appeared in several tribunals. He became a Judge at Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006, and is to retire on November 1, 2023.



--IANS

aal/skp/