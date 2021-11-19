Madras HC adjourns anticipatory bail plea of ex-TN minister

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Friday adjourned the anticipatory bail plea of former Tamil Nadu Milk and Diary Development Minister and AIADMK leader, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji.



A case was registered against him for allegedly cheating the youth to the tune of Rs 3 crore promising them government jobs.



The case was adjourned as the complainants wanted to implead in the case to oppose the advanced bail plea.



Justice Nirmal Kumar of Madras High Court while hearing the plea instructed the state public prosecutor, Hassan Mohammed Jinnah to ensure that police do not take any coercive action against the former minister till the next hearing.



It may be noted that the Virudhunagar District Crime Branch (DCB) has registered two cheating cases against Rajenthra Bhalaji, his assistants, and a former AIADMK functionary.



A former functionary of the AIADMK, K. Nallathambi had alleged that he had collected an amount of Rs 1.6 crore from different persons and handed over the money to people close to the former minister for getting government jobs.



S. Ravindran of Suttur in Tamil Nadu had complained that he had handed over Rs 30 lakh in several instalments between November 2020 and February 2021 to Nallathambi, AIADMK union secretary who was introduced to him by one Mariappan who was also a functionary of AIADMK.



Ravindran in the complaint said that Mariappan had promised to get him a job as the manager in Aavin through the then minister and he had given the money that he had raised through loans to Nallathambi after meeting Bhalaji at his residence in October 2020.



Nallathambi had filed another complaint with the DCB against the former minister and his assistants, Baburaj, Balaraman, and Muthupandian citing that he had handed over the amount of Rs 1.60 crore that he had collected from different people as directed by Rajenthra Bhalaji.



