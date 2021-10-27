Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy clinch 1st Junior Men Academy National title

Bhopal, Oct 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy claimed a clinical 3-1 victory over Raja Karan Hockey Academy to clinch the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 title. Whereas Namdhari XI beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 6-4 to finish 3rd place in the inaugural edition of the tournament.



Capitalising on their good run of form, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 3-1 to emerge as the champions of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Sourabh Pashine (19'), Akhtar Ali (20') and Shreyas Dhupe (39') scored a goal each to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy clinch the title. On the other hand, Agyapal (58') scored the only goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy.



Reflecting on the performance, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy coach Mohd Sameer Dad expressed, "It was a great match, a challenging one, but boys showed great confidence. We defeated teams like Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, and that helped us gain confidence. Also, I would say, momentum was the key throughout the tournament, we focused on playing good hockey, and I think that helped us clinch the title."



Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, earlier this month, also clinched the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 title. Having won two national titles, coach Mohd Sameer Dad said, "It's overwhelming for me as a coach to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy clinch two titles, that too in the inaugural edition of the tournament. This will motivate us to train more and more kids and eventually produce more talents for Indian Hockey."



Earlier, Namdhari XI edged out Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 6-4 in a thriller to finish third in the 1st Hockey Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 title. Captain Rajinder Singh (8', 27', 38') registered a fine hat-trick, Mokhram (45', 57') bagged a brace and Maninder Singh (43') scored a goal for Namdhari XI. Whereas, Gursharanpreet Singh (1'), Arshdeep Singh (30'), Lalpreet Singh (35') and Savraj Singh (36') scored a goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.



