Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Aparshakti wrap up shoot of 'Dhokha Round D Corner'

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The shoot of 'Dhokha Round D Corner' starring R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar was recently wrapped up. The suspense thriller is directed by Kookie Gulati of 'The Big Bull' fame.



Khushalii, who makes her debut with the film, feels a bit overwhelmed as the film completes its production journey. The actress says, "It's a very emotional day for me, the journey that began a year back for me finally came to its blissful finale. Had an enjoyable experience shooting with Kookie and working with Madhavan, Aparshakti and Darshan."



Madhavan is all praise for the actress as he termed her a talent to watch out for on his social media. Both Madhavan and Khushalii have been shooting round the clock for their upcoming T-Series film.



Talking about the film's production schedule, Aparshakti says, "It has been a thriller of a ride with the best shooting experience with amazing talent around, it was a pleasure collaborating with the super talented R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar. Kudos to Kookie Gulati for handling the subject with so much conviction."



Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma, 'Dhokha Round D Corner' is slated to hit theatres early next year.



--IANS

aa/kr