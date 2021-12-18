macOS 12.2 beta is now available to public testers

San Francisco, Dec 18 (IANS) After launching for developers, the first macOS 12.2 beta is now available for those in the public beta programme.



The update features a new native Apple Music app with faster search and scrolling, and a fix for scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on MacBook Pro, 9To5Mac reported.



The first macOS 12.2 beta is appearing now via OTA for both developers and public testers, the report said.



Users can also download it from Apple's Developer website or public beta website if they are not running the beta yet, it added.



macOS 12.2 features some notable changes with a new, native Apple Music app.



As per the report, some parts of the Music app were already native, such as the music library.



But now Mac users will notice that searching for new songs in Apple Music is much faster as the results pages are displayed with a native interface instead of as a webpage.



macOS 12.2 beta 1 also improves scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on the new MacBook Pro.



