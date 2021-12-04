'Maayon' unit puts out unique audio teaser for the visually-challenged

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) In a noble gesture, the makers of 'Maayon', featuring Sibiraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, have released an audio descriptive teaser of the film that would enable even the visually-challenged to enjoy it.



The teaser, which was released on the International Day of People with Disabilities on Friday, has a voice over describing what is happening on screen, thereby enabling even the visually challenged to enjoy it.



Releasing the teaser of the film, the production house, Double Meaning production, said, "Happy International Day of People with Disabilities! We've always believed in mindfulness and an inclusive culture. An example being the Audio Descriptive Teaser for 'Maayon'. We sincerely hope all mainstream industries start being inclusive."



Apart from Sibiraj and Tanya Ravichandran, 'Maayon' will also also feature Radharavi, KS Ravikumar and Bags alias Bagawathy Perumal. Arun Mozhi Manickam, who has penned the screenplay for the film, has also produced it.



Directed by N. Kishore, the film has Ramprasadh cranking the camera with music by Isaignani Ilayaraja. The special audio notes for the teaser have been rendered by 'Inspiring' Ilango, a specially challenged artiste.



Producer Arun Mozhi Manickam had first used audio description in his previous film 'Psycho' in a bid to enable the visually challenged audiences to enjoy the film. In fact, he had also arranged a special show of the film for them. Now, he seems to be making the same effort in this film too.



Sources close to the producer say that he is likely to include audio description in every film of his from now on for the benefit of the visually challenged.



