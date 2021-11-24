'Maanaadu' release postponed yet again

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The release of director Venkat Prabhu's much awaited Tamil film 'Maanaadu' which was scheduled to release on Thursday, has been postponed yet again.



Announcing his decision to postpone the film, just a day before it was scheduled to release, the film's producer Suresh Kamatchi on Wednesday said, "A creation that was made with a lot of dreams. I was waiting for its delivery. It is with great pain that I announce to you all the fact that release of 'Maanaadu' has been postponed. I will announce the release date later. I sincerely regret the difficulties caused."



'Maanaadu', which features Silambarasan, S.J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, was scheduled to release on November 4 for Diwali but then the makers decided to postpone the release to November 25. Now, again the release of the film has been postponed, disppointing eagerly awaiting fans.



The film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been shot by cinematographer Richard M. Nathan and is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.



