Lucknow zoo may be named after Atal

Lucknow, Nov 30 (IANS) Continuing its name changing spree, the Yogi Adityanath government is now mulling a proposal to name the Lucknow Zoo after former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



Forest Minister Dara Singh Chouhan said that the government was considering the proposal and a decision would be taken at the right time.



The Lucknow zoo, earlier known as Prince of Wales Zoological Garden, was renamed as Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park by the Akhilesh government in 2015.



The Zoo completed 100 years on Monday.



Officials said that the naming of the zoo after the former Prime Minister was likely to be done on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee on December 25.



The zoo gets around 13 lakh visitors every year.



Spread over 71 acres, the zoo is called the life and glory of the capital. It has 911 animals, birds of 102 species and was set up in 1921.



--IANS

amita/svn/dpb