LS Speaker invites Pakistan Senate Chairman for centenary celebrations of PAC

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has invited Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to India to attend the centenary celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Express News reported.



Birla has written a letter to Sanjrani, stating that "it would be an honour for you to attend the 100th anniversary of the PAC which is the oldest parliamentary committee in India".



"It would be an honour for us to have you as a guest of the Parliament of India on this historic occasion," the letter added, the report said.



The PAC celebrations, to be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, will be held in New Delhi on December 4 and 5.



The closing session of the celebrations would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5.



--IANS

san/arm