LS passes Bill to link Aadhaar card with voter ID

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Monday passed 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' amid protest by the opposition.



The Bill seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem.



This will allow the electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters for the purpose of establishing the identity.



The Bill was passed by voice vote.



Soon after the passage of the Bill, the House was adjourned till Tuesday.



